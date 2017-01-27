Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul names Amarinder Cong's CM face for Punjab, vows war on drugs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 27, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Accusing Badals of neglecting the plight of farmers, Rahul said the ruling dispensation does not care even to provide water to the farmers.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Majitha: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday named Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. Amarinder Singh is currently the Punjab Congress chief.

Speaking at a rally in Majitha in the state, Rahul ended speculation over the Congress’ CM face for Punjab by naming Amarinder Singh.

Claiming that he had been vindicated in his statement made years ago that 70 per cent of the state’s youth was addicted to drugs, the Congress VP said that the whole state acknowledges this now.

Accusing the Badals of neglecting the plight of farmers in the state, Rahul said the ruling dispensation does not care even to provide water to the farmers. He also alleged that the Badal family had established a monopoly over all industries in Punjab.

Rahul promised to fight a war against drugs if Congress came to power in the state, adding that a new and tough law would be introduced for the purpose.

He also asserted that ‘those who have wounded Punjab would be put in jail’.

Invoking Guru Nanak, Rahul claimed the Badals had disrespected his teachings through their selfish behaviour.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi demanded to know of the PM as to how his party the BJP could ally with the Badals, if he had declared a war against corruption.

Rahul also stated that the Congress, if it came to power, would be able to ensure that the next CM of Punjab would come from the state itself.

The Congress VP’s rally in Majitha was also attended by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who just joined the party, and Amarinder Singh.

Tags: rahul gandhi, amarinder singh, punjab polls, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI/File)

Punjab polls: Amarinder's tenure as CM 'most dishonest, corrupt’, says Jaitley

The finance minister was in Jalandhar to canvass for BJP candidate Manoranjan Kalia.
22 Jan 2017 7:18 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Punjab polls: Jaitley takes a dig at Sidhu, calls him an ‘absentee MP’

Jaitley was addressing the media at Amritsar during his three-day campaign tour in the poll-bound Punjab.
21 Jan 2017 7:59 PM
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab polls: Sonia, Rahul, Manmohan in Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

Ex-cricketer Azharuddin and Bollywood star Sonu Sood are also on the list.
19 Jan 2017 7:05 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Ladies’ finger, capsicum, noodles, grapes and balloons appear as party symbols in UP

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia will struggle in India

The first test starts in Pune on Feb. 23 and is followed by matches in Bangalore, Ranchi and Dharamsala. (Photo: AFP)
 

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' moves two-and-half-minute closer to midnight

File photo of the Doomsday Clock. (Photo: AFP)
 

Australian Open: Rafa Nadal’s number 1 fan, Roger Federer, awaits for final showdown
 

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he learnt from Amitabh Bachchan for Raees

Amitabh loved SRK's power-packed performance in 'Raees'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiv Sena ministers oppose ban on deities' pictures in govt offices

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena ministers oppose ban on deities' pictures in govt offices

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena ministers oppose ban on deities' pictures in govt offices

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena ministers oppose ban on deities' pictures in govt offices

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena ministers oppose ban on deities' pictures in govt offices

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham