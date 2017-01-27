Karnataka Governor gives nod, Vishwanath Shetty is new Lokayukta

Mr Vala approved the appointment of Justice Shetty after the state government responded with clarifications to issues raised by Mr Vala.

BENGALURU: The long wait for a new Lokayukta ended with Governor Vajubhai Vala approving the appointment of former high court judge, P. Vishwanath Shetty, as head of the anti-graft institution.

Mr Vala approved the appointment of Justice Shetty after the state government responded with clarifications to issues raised by Mr Vala.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah disclosed news of the go-ahead issued by Mr Vala.

Earlier, Mr Vala had returned the file recommending appointment of Justice Shetty, seeking clarifications in the wake of a memorandum submitted by social activist, S.R. Hiremath, along with some allegations against the retired judge. The Governor reportedly sought a clarification on whether Justice Shetty had erred by owning a site in Judicial Layout.

The government had consulted advocate general, Madhusudan Naik, and after Mr Naik gave his opinion, the file was sent to Raj Bhavan the second time.

In the interim, Mr Siddaramaiah met Mr Vala to wish the latter on his birthday and used the opportunity to discuss about appointment of the new Lokayukta.

Justice Shetty's appointment was almost certain as leaders of the principal opposition BJP too had favoured his candidature during a meeting of the committee held early this month. The post was lying vacant ever since Justice Y. Bhaskar Rao's resignation in December 2015.