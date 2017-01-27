Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Death toll of Army jawans killed in Gurez avalanche climbs to 14

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
While seven personnel were rescued alive by the teams, bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered on Thursday.
Two avalanches hit army personnel in Gurez sector on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers under the debris. (Photo: Representational Image)
Srinagar: Bodies of four missing soldiers were on Friday recovered from avalanche-hit Gurez sector, taking the death toll in the incident to 14, police said in Srinagar.

"Four bodies of soldiers were recovered from the avalanche site by rescue teams in Gurez today. The death toll of army personnel has now risen to 14," a police official said.

Two avalanches hit army personnel in Gurez sector on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers under the debris. While seven personnel were rescued alive by the teams, bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died after he came under an avalanche in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Fateh Mohammad Mughal ventured out of his home last evening when he came under an avalanche.

Local residents and police pulled Mughal out of the avalanche debris and removed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

More than 20 persons, including 15 army personnel, have died in avalanches since Wednesday caused by fresh snowfall across Kashmir over the past four days.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall.

