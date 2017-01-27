High danger avalanche warning for some areas in J&K and Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Thursday. (Representationl image)

Chandigarh: A high danger avalanche warning was again issued on Thursday for some avalanche-prone slopes of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm on Thursday.

A SASE advisory said that “high danger” warning is in place for avalanche prone slopes in Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Bud-gam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar and Kargil districts of J&K.

High-danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for avalanche prone slopes in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Kangra, Sirmour, Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himachal Pradesh.