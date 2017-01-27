Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers suicide is sensitive matter, will examine reason behind it: SC

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
SC seeks response from Centre, states and RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, state governments, Union Territory and the RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana asked them to respond within four weeks.

The bench said that it is a "sensitive matter" of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.

Tags: supreme court, farmers suicide, reserve bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu interacted with the media to promote their upcoming film 'The Ghazi Attack' along with the team on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu promote The Ghazi Attack
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he learnt from Amitabh Bachchan for Raees

Amitabh loved SRK's power-packed performance in 'Raees'.
 

Video: Suresh Raina’s incredible fielding effort on boundary

Raina, who is also considered as one of the best fielders going around produced another spectacular effort in the field for India. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Phillauri final cut leaves Anushka Sharma and team stunned!

Anushka Sharma
 

Video: Akil Mitchell's eyeball pops out during NBL game

Akil Mitchell plays for New Zealand Breakers in the Australian NBL. (Photo: AFP)
 

Virat Kohli slips to 3rd spot in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lost second spot in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Duck fooling Tiger in water at Sydney Zoo goes viral

A video of the duck and tiger chase was shot at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney and has now gone viral. (Photo: Youtube/Symbio Wildlife Park)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects PIL seeking ban on cow slaughter throughout country

In August last year, around 36 beef dealer associations across Maharashtra filed a petition in the top court challenging the ban on the slaughtering of cattle. (Photo: File)

Anti-social elements hijacked Jallikattu stir, cops used least force: TN CM

Protestors supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual throw stones as they clash with police in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Nizamabad to be open-defaecation-free by March-end

Students perform cultural programmes as part of R-Day celebrations in Nizamabad.

Andhra Pradesh: Kadiam nurseries eye foreign buyers

Only 118 nurseries are registered under Andhra Pradesh Nurseries Act, 2005 and of them nine nurseries obtained National Horticulture Board Certification.

Khammam to top others in irrigation and agriculture sector

Students perform cultural programmes as part of R-Day celebrations in Nizamabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham