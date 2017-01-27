Nation, Current Affairs

AP Bhavan floor area ratio stopping division, says Telangana Govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:50 am IST
Telangana government had earlier told the Centre that AP Bhavan was erstwhile Nizam's property and now it belongs to the state government.
TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the same opinion.
 TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the same opinion.

Hyderabad: The TS government has told the Union home ministry that there are four blocks in AP Bhavan and these have different floor area ratio (FAR), making it practically very difficult to divide the building. 

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the same opinion. 

Meanwhile, the ministry agreed for arbitration, provided both the state governments agree in principle for apportioning AP Bhavan in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act in population ratio.

A few days ago, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrshi held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of TS and AP. 

At that meeting, TS Chief Secretary S.P. Singh said there were four blocks in the present AP Bhavan, namely Swarnamukhi, Sabari, Godavari blocks and Chief Minister’s cottage, and all these blocks have different FAR, so it is practically very difficult to divide the same. 

The meeting decided that divisibility will have to be dealt for the total land and FAR would be taken into account for the purpose. 

For this, SP Singh sought 15 days to consider the proposal after consultation with AP Chief Secretary.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ap bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IB to find out why AP minister disappeared

AP Minister for social welfare Ravela Kishore Babu

Hyderabad: Autos block road at Rathifile

Space was earmarked for the vehicles and barricades set up, but many drivers park their autorickshaws just outside the enclosure.

AP SCS row: Sujana likens stir with pig races, invites big backlash

Police personnel barricade a road to prevent people from going to R.K. Beach to take part in a silent protest seeking the special category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: DC)

KCR to start Ramadasu lift irrigation scheme on January 31

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt may relax city lake curbs

Successive governments have attempted to dilute GO 111.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham