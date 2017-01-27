AP Bhavan floor area ratio stopping division, says Telangana Govt

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the same opinion.

Hyderabad: The TS government has told the Union home ministry that there are four blocks in AP Bhavan and these have different floor area ratio (FAR), making it practically very difficult to divide the building.

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh, expressing the same opinion.

Meanwhile, the ministry agreed for arbitration, provided both the state governments agree in principle for apportioning AP Bhavan in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act in population ratio.

A few days ago, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrshi held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of TS and AP.

At that meeting, TS Chief Secretary S.P. Singh said there were four blocks in the present AP Bhavan, namely Swarnamukhi, Sabari, Godavari blocks and Chief Minister’s cottage, and all these blocks have different FAR, so it is practically very difficult to divide the same.

The meeting decided that divisibility will have to be dealt for the total land and FAR would be taken into account for the purpose.

For this, SP Singh sought 15 days to consider the proposal after consultation with AP Chief Secretary.