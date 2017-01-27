Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-social elements hijacked Jallikattu protests, cops used minimum force: TN CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Jan 27, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
More than 135 people, including 100 policemen, were injured and several hundred vehicles were burnt on Monday.
Protestors supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual throw stones as they clash with police in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
 Protestors supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual throw stones as they clash with police in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Justifying the “minimum force” used by the police against pro-Jallikattu protesters last Monday, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said action by the men in khaki was warranted since “anti-social elements” infiltrated the protests and tried to “divert” it.

Replying to a question by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on the violent end to the week-long protests at the Marina Beach and elsewhere in the state, Panneerselvam said the protesters demanded conduct of Jallikattu in the first few days, but the 'goalposts were changed every now and then' making it difficult for the government to respond.

“Even after the protest was withdrawn, anti-social elements were involved in violence by ransacking public and private properties. The police exercised utmost restraint but had to use minimum force to disperse the unruly mob,” the Chief Minister told the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He also said the anti-social elements burnt the Ice House police station premises and indulged in large-scale violence across Chennai. 

“Despite the government explaining the ordinance and how it ensured conduct of Jallikattu, the protesters refused to budge and anti-social elements which infiltrated into the group kept diverting the issue. They kept refusing to call off the protest despite the government fulfilling their demands,” Panneerselvam said.

More than 135 people, including 100 policemen, were injured and several hundred vehicles were burnt on Monday as violence erupted across Chennai, after police began dispersing the crowd at Marina Beach.

jallikattu, jallikattu ban, jallikattu protests, jallikattu ordinance, o panneerselvam
India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

