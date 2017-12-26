Will take decision on political debut on Dec 31, says superstar Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth is meeting his fans for six days in Chennai, beginning December 26. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chennai: On the first day of his six-days-meeting with fans, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that he would join politics in "God wills".

He further added he would take a decision on his political debut on December 31.

"I am not saying I will join politics...I will announce my stand on December 31," the actor said.

"I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory," Rajinikanth added.

He said he is "hesitant" to enter politics since he know its dynamics.

Talking further about making his debut in politics Rajinikanth elaborated, "We need to be prepared well when we go to a battle. We need to fight to win or there's no use of going to a battle."

Addressing fans in May for a similar photo-op, the 67-year-old actor had said, "Let us face the war when it comes" which was seen as an indication that he might enter politics.

Referring to the statement made months ago, Rajinikanth on Tuesday said, "War means only election. Has it come now?".

Rajinikanth also paid tribute to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, whose death in December 2016 is seen to have left a vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, especially the ruling AIADMK.

"I was humbled when Jayalalithaa met me at my house," the actor said whose ties with the former chief minister were patchy but cordial towards the end.

The 67-year-old actor met around 1,000 fans across 18 districts on Tuesday while announcing his decision on his likelihood to join politics.

Addressing his fans the actor said, "I'am excited to meet my fans. I had planned meet with my fans in advance."

"Rajinikanth in show business but he's not a showman," said director Mahendran who was also present at the meeting of fans.

The producer who launched Rajini as hero in film Bairavi, Kalaignanam, also addressed the fans.

#Rajinikanth interacts with fans in Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai pic.twitter.com/gUNLeXlFTq — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

The six-day meet on Tuesday began with a silent tribute to cyclone Ockhi victims.