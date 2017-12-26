Rs 10 lakh dinner for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on silver plates!

According to former district BJP president, Rajkumar Telkur, the district administration hosted a sumptuous dinner for the CM, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials spending a huge amount of public money.

Kalaburagi​: A Rs 10-lakh dinner for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in silver plates, which was hosted for him during his visit to Kalaburagi on Sunday to participate in the Sadhane Sambhrama programme, has put the district administration as well as the ruling Congress in a tight spot. With elections to the State Assembly round the corner, the issue has come in handy for the BJP to attack the Congress.

According to former district BJP president, Rajkumar Telkur, the district administration hosted a sumptuous dinner for the CM, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials spending a huge amount of public money. Minister for irrigation M.B. Patil, Kalaburagi district incharge minister Sharanprakash Patil, Yadgir District Minister Priyank Kharge, former minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Aland MLA B.R. Patil were among the VVIPs who were served dinner in silver plates and bowls.

“We have no objection to the district administration hosting the dinner for the CM. But what is questionable is dinner in silver plates and bowls spending huge money. Each plate of food served was charged Rs 800. A special caterer from Hyderabad was brought in for the purpose. Mr Siddaramaiah often flaunts his socialist background and claims to be a Lohiaite. Our district in-charge minister claims he is so honest that he doesn’t even accept a cup of tea offered to him. Should people who day in and day out talk about their honesty, spend public money for such a programme?”, Mr Telkur asked.

He claimed that while the CM and his Cabinet colleagues were served dinner in silver plates, the public were served food which had worms the same evening at Sedam town at a public meeting which Siddaramaiah addressed.