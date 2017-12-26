search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sisters found hanging from tree in Noida, honour killing suspected

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 7:50 pm IST
The girls' father claims that they had bolted the room, where he and his wife were sleeping, from outside before killing themselves.
Police said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Police said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing. (Photo: PTI/File)

Noida: Bodies of two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree outside their house at Baraula in Noida, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendents of Police (SP) City Arun Kumar Singh said the girls were identified as Laxmi, 18, and Nisha, 14. While Nisha was studying in a school, Laxmi was working with a private company.

 

Their father hailed from Bulandshahr and the family was living in a rented house in Noida Sector 49.

The police received information about the sisters on Tuesday morning. They reached the spot later in the day and pulled down the bodies, the SP said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The police later detained the girls’ father, Kulbhusan, for questioning. He told the police that his elder daughter was in love with a youth, Prem, and she had eloped with him 10 days back. However, she returned home a few days later.

Kulbhusan alleged that the girls had bolted the room, where he and his wife were sleeping, from outside on Monday night and committed suicide by hanging themselves with stoles, the SP said.

The official said the matter was being investigated from all possible angles, including murder and honour killing.

Tags: murder, honour killing, sisters found hanging from tree, girls found hanging from tree
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert tips to get rid of flatulence this festive season

Holiday bingeing stops being fun when trapped wind kicks in and you start to feel bloated and constipated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues thunderous run on Christmas, breaks records galore

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

Man proposes to girlfriend while waiting to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The girl was overwhelmed as she fought back tears to say yes and took the ring from the white box (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Cataract surgery on 32 patients in torch light in Unnao; probe ordered

The district administration has suspended the chief medical officer after reports surfaced that 32 cataract patients were operated upon in torch light. (Photo: ANI)

Modi 'Bad Santa', takes away money from poor people, Cong mocks PM

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: ANI)

Jadhav spoke to kin in atmosphere of coercion, his replies were tutored: MEA

Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak to her son in their mother tongue, despite this being the most natural mode of communication. (Photo: File)

5 dead, 1 injured as government bus knocks down pilgrims in Coimbatore

All five were killed on spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the govt hospital in Dharapuram, police said. (Representational image)

Day after visiting Kulbhushan in Pak jail, mother, wife meet Sushma Swaraj

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also in attendance at the meeting where Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul met Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham