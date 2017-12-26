Narendra Modi lauds Yogi Adityanath for breaking ‘Noida jinx’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag off ceremony of the Botanical Garden - Kalka Mandir section of Delhi Metro, in Noida on Monday. PTI

Noida: Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for daring to break the “Noida jinx”, according to which any Chief Minister who visits Noida does not return to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “It is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP never did — he came to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable.”

The Prime Minister, who was in Noida to inaugurate a 12-km stretch of Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden segment of Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line, also made a strong pitch for use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a “prestige issue”.

Calling upon people to use public transport, Mr Modi said, “The top 10 industrialists would not travel on Metro. You will. For us, riding a Metro and not driving our private vehicles should be a prestige issue.”

Praising Mr Adityanath, Mr Modi said, “Due to his dress, a few people find it fashionable to believe that CM Yogi Adityanath is not modern enough. But it is Yogi Adityanath who has done what CMs of UP never did — he came to Noida.”

“Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable... If anybody thinks that not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and visiting a place will curtail it, such a person does not deserve to be a CM,” asserted Mr Modi, at a public gathering after flagging off the newly-commissioned Metro line. Incidentally, Mr Adityanath on Monday was on his third visit to Noida in the last four days.

He also recalled that when he became Gujarat CM, people had advised him against visiting certain places but he visited all those places to bust the myth.