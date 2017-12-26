search on deccanchronicle.com
Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Happy that family reunited, says kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRIYANKA NAVALKAR
Published Dec 26, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan.
Mumbai: “We are just extremely happy that the family reunited after 21 long months in Islamabad. Once they come back, we will ask what happened there and will worry about the rest later,” said an elated Subhash Jadhav, the brother of navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (47). 

Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan. 

 

Vijay Konjiya, a close friend of the Jadhavs said in excitement, “This is a very happy news for all of us who know the Jadhavs because we know how much the family wanted to meet Kulbhushan. Right now, the fact that the family is reunited is much more important than the amount of time they spend together.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a relative told this paper, “Kulbhushan’s mother and wife must be exhilarated after looking at him. I cannot even imagine the look on their faces. We are just waiting to see them, so that we will feel the same joy that they felt while meeting him.”

However, Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Lahore jail in 2013, said in Chandigarh that Pakistan played a “cruel joke” by not allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother freely and dubbed the entire exercise a “drama”. “When it was held under such tight security and close relatives are separated by a glass screen, it has little meaning,” she said.

