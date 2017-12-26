search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka government yet to release Rs 4,000 crore to BBMP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Only 50 per cent of Rs 7,888 crore promised by state govt in budget lands in Palike kitty.
White topping work on Hosur Road
 White topping work on Hosur Road

Bengaluru: The state government has been claiming to have released Rs 7,888 crore to improve the infrastructure in the city ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, but in reality the BBMP is yet to receive Rs 4,415 crore.

The infrastructure in Bengaluru can be improved if the government keeps up its word of releasing the funds promised in the budget. It is not just the state government, even the union government is yet to release funds, said sources in the BBMP.

 

The state government in its budget had promised Rs 7,888 crore for white topping, lake development, asphalting, flyovers and other projects. But, it has failed to release nearly 50 per cent of the amount promised, they said.

Every year, the state government releases funds under the 14th state finance corporation and Nagarothana schemes. In the last two years, it has announced an increase in the allocation for the civic body. The state government till now has released only Rs 3,473 crore of the Rs 7,888 crore. Grants announced by the state government in 2016-17 to the tune of Rs 1,017 crore are still pending, forcing the BBMP to go slow on infrastructure projects and payments to contractors, the sources said.  

The union government too has failed to keep up its promise. It had stated that funds would be released to the Palike under the 14th finance commission and Swachcha Bharat campaigns. In 2017-18, Rs 265.29 crore was promised, but a meagre Rs 132.65 crore was released, the sources said.

“With the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the next four months, the BBMP should exert pressure on the state government to release the dues. Getting the funds released ahead of the elections will help the BBMP take up more projects and woo urban voters,” the sources said.

The mayor, standing committee members and BBMP commissioner should take a delegation to the government to ensure the dues are released to take up more white topping and other necessary projects, they said.

Tags: karnataka government, bbmp
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
 

Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 3,300 cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The company announced that it will additionally provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of Rs 399 and above.
 

Chicken biryani becomes 2017's most ordered dish followed by dosa

In Kolkata, people preferred to order biryanis and fried rice for their meals and kachoris for breakfast and snacks (Photo: AFP)
 

Year ender 2017: Unsolved mysteries that left the world puzzled

Conspiracy theories and rumours about major events in history continue to be dispelled almost as quickly as they start doing the rounds (Photo: AFP/Facebook)
 

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms from December 31

The popular messaging service will stop working on devices that run Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 from December 31 this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Omani national says talaq over phone to his Hyderabadi wife

Ms Ghousia Begum of Errakunta in Pahadishareef said she was married to an Oman national Zahran Hamed Al Rajhi on August 11, 2008. (Representational Image)

Telangana makes electrifying progress on power front

The state has added a record 18,785 MU in four years, taking the power availability from 48,788 MU in 2014 to an estimated 67,573 MU next year. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: e-toll goes for a toss

A motorist pays cash at a toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road, where the electronic toll management system has stopped working. (Photo: R. Pavan)

Hyderabad: Few turn up to check voter list

A GHMC official claimed the corporation had received overwhelming response from the voters, as it had sent SMSs to 10 lakh property owners asking them to verify their names in the draft publication.

Hyderabad: Metro bus shelters not yet

While the Miyapur station has a bus stop, lack of bus shelter is a primary issue, leaving many people exposed to the weather. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham