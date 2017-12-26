Karnataka government yet to release Rs 4,000 crore to BBMP

Bengaluru: The state government has been claiming to have released Rs 7,888 crore to improve the infrastructure in the city ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, but in reality the BBMP is yet to receive Rs 4,415 crore.

The infrastructure in Bengaluru can be improved if the government keeps up its word of releasing the funds promised in the budget. It is not just the state government, even the union government is yet to release funds, said sources in the BBMP.

The state government in its budget had promised Rs 7,888 crore for white topping, lake development, asphalting, flyovers and other projects. But, it has failed to release nearly 50 per cent of the amount promised, they said.

Every year, the state government releases funds under the 14th state finance corporation and Nagarothana schemes. In the last two years, it has announced an increase in the allocation for the civic body. The state government till now has released only Rs 3,473 crore of the Rs 7,888 crore. Grants announced by the state government in 2016-17 to the tune of Rs 1,017 crore are still pending, forcing the BBMP to go slow on infrastructure projects and payments to contractors, the sources said.

The union government too has failed to keep up its promise. It had stated that funds would be released to the Palike under the 14th finance commission and Swachcha Bharat campaigns. In 2017-18, Rs 265.29 crore was promised, but a meagre Rs 132.65 crore was released, the sources said.

“With the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the next four months, the BBMP should exert pressure on the state government to release the dues. Getting the funds released ahead of the elections will help the BBMP take up more projects and woo urban voters,” the sources said.

The mayor, standing committee members and BBMP commissioner should take a delegation to the government to ensure the dues are released to take up more white topping and other necessary projects, they said.