Karnataka: Another bend in Mahadayi, no deal until polls over

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 7:17 am IST
CM said Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal would never admit Mr Parrikar’s letter to Mr Yeddyurappa promising to release water to Karnataka.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah makes an offering at a dargah at Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district on Monday. (Photo: KPN)
Hubballi: With Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar reportedly reluctant to hold talks with Karnataka on sharing of  Mahadayi river water until the Assembly elections are over here,  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah upped his attack on BJP leaders on Monday for their “drama” on the issue.

Calling BJP national chief, Amit Shah the director of the “drama,” he said Parrikar should fix the date and time for the talks if he was being honest about releasing drinking water to drought-hit areas of Karnataka.  

 

Mr Siddaramaiah, who was speaking to reporters in Gadag, said Mahadayi farmers had seen through the drama being enacted by the BJP to mislead them. "The BJP  cannot fool people of Karnataka.  (Its state chief ) Yeddyurappa will never become CM,” he declared.

The Chief Minister also said the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal would never admit Mr Parrikar’s letter to Mr Yeddyurappa promising to release water to Karnataka. 

“I challenge the Goa CM to write a similar letter to the tribunal to prove his concern for the distressed farmers of our state,” he added.     

Tags: mahadayi case
Location: India, Karnataka




