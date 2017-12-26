search on deccanchronicle.com
J&K govt employees barred from 'prejudicial' use of social media platforms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 26, 2017, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 2:41 am IST
They have also been asked to refrain from indulging in any indecent behaviour on social media.
 Representational image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued guidelines to regulate the usage of social media by its employees.

As per these guidelines, all government employees have been barred from placing posts on various social media platforms that may be prejudicial to the government. They have also been asked to refrain from indulging in any indecent behaviour on social media or use their personal accounts for any political activity.

 

An order issued by the General Administration Department of the J&K government in winter capital Jammu reads, “No government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the government.” It also says, “They shall also not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political figure and also shall not use their accounts in a manner that could reasonably be construed to imply that the government endorses or sanctions their personal activities in any manner whatsoever”.

They have been barred also from placing “inflammatory or/and extraneous messages” in an online community “with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion.”

