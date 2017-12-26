search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaish-e-Muhammad's 3-feet-tall 'deadly' commander killed in J&K encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 26, 2017, 11:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 7:19 am IST
The security officials had recently termed Noor Trali as a ‘new security headache’.
Thousands of people attended slain militant commander’s funeral in home town Tral. (Photo: File PTI /Representational)
 Thousands of people attended slain militant commander’s funeral in home town Tral. (Photo: File PTI /Representational)

Srinagar: A top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander Noor Muhammad Tantray alias Noor Trali was killed after the security forces blew up a residential house in which he had been trapped during a cordon-and-search operation launched in Samboora, Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Monday night.

Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, said that Noor Trali was planning a terror attack on a security forces’ convoy along the Srinagar-Jammu highway. A statement issued by the J&K police termed the JeM commander’s killing as a “significant breakthrough”.

 

The Army and the J&K police said that 47-year-old Noor Trali was the brain behind the JeM’s revival in Kashmir Valley and involved in a number of terror acts including the October 3, 2017 storming of a Border Security Force (BSF) base near the Srinagar airport.  A BSF jawan was killed and three others and a J&K policeman were injured during the 10-hour long standoff. All the three JeM militants were also killed in the security forces’ counter attack.

A statement issued by the police here said that the search operation at Samboora near the highway town of Pampore was launched on specific input about the presence of militant commander and two others in a private house. “A fierce gun battle ensued during which Noor Trali was killed. He was a convict in a case registered in 2003 in Delhi and was serving his sentence at Central Jail Srinagar until he was released on parole in 2015. Consequently, he remained in Tral (his home town in Pulwama) and became a major over- ground worker of the JeM in the belt,” the statement said.

It added that Noor Trali went underground in July 2017 after the killing of three JeM militants during an encounter in Aripal area and “soon became the key man of JeM responsible for coordinating and organising attacks at different places”. The police further said that he was wanted also in a number of terror offences in South and Central Kashmir.

The security officials had recently termed Noor Trali as a ‘new security headache’. He was only three feet tall and had rejoined militancy after jumping parole. Ahead or during the encounter, the authorities snapped Internet services in Pulwama  district whereas the rail services were suspended in entire south Kashmir.

Army’s 1 Sector deputy commander, Sanjeev Saroch, while speaking to reporters said Noor Trali’s killing was “a major blow” to the JeM and “another major success” for the security forces. He said the gunfight had erupted after the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) and RPF laid a siege to Samboora on Monday night following inputs about the presence of three militants in area. It is not know how the other militants survived the operation.

Thousands of people attended slain militant commander’s funeral in home town Tral. A group of militants also appeared at the scene and offered gun salute to their fallen associate.  

Tags: jaish-e-muhammad
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

Kohli and Kumble have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo:AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: No white topping without alternative route

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj said, “We have been receiving a lot of complaints about traffic jams because of white topping works.

This sahebru lets people know where he is at any given time!

Office staff normally tell the visitors that the officer has gone out for meetings or for inspections, just to prevent the public from meeting the officers concerned. 

Railways, Bengaluru Metro to exchange land at Baiyappanahalli

SWR needs space at Baiyappanahalli Railway Station to quadruple Cantonment to Whitefield Railway line. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Encroachers target Venkateshpura Lake

The quarry near Venkateshpura Lake in Jakkur. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Hire a cycle, see heritage structures

A bicycle station at one of the gates of Cubbon Park . (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham