Nation, Current Affairs

Terror-accused Musa planned ISIS-style beheadings of foreigners: NIA

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 9:09 pm IST
NIA alleged it had proof of his having bought a big knife to commit the crimes before fleeing.
During Musa' arrest, a .38 bore six-chamber revolver, three rounds of ammunition, a knife, a Samsung mobile phone and other incriminating articles were seized. (Photo: Representational Image)
 During Musa' arrest, a .38 bore six-chamber revolver, three rounds of ammunition, a knife, a Samsung mobile phone and other incriminating articles were seized. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Alleged terrorist Mohammad Mosiuddin was plotting ISIS-style chilling execution of foreigners, especially those from the US, Russia and the UK, visiting the Mother House in Kolkata as it would be a "heart pleasing" experience for him, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said.

The NIA, in a charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata recently, claimed that Mosiuddin alias Musa was planning to stab and kill foreigners, a style frequently chosen by the ISIS to eliminate its targets.

The Mother House in West Bengal capital is the headquarters of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

In its charge sheet, the anti-terror probe agency has said Musa termed the militants operating in Kashmir as "Mujahids (holy warriors) with impure ideologies" who were fighting for Kashmiri land when they should have fought in support of Sharia, the Islamic canonical law based on the teachings of the Koran and the traditions of the Prophet (Hadith and Sunnah).

Read: ISIS man arrested in July was planning to attack Mother House: NIA

The agency has provided Musa's photographs in Kashmir to buttress its claim that the terrorist had visited the Valley.

NIA alleged it had proof of his having bought a big knife to commit the crimes before fleeing.

He also allegedly procured pepper spray from Snapdeal, an online marketplace to facilitate his proposed criminal acts as the intended target would be rendered temporarily blinded by it.

The charge sheet alleged that Musa discussed plans for conducting such attacks at the Mother House, which is frequented by foreigners from the US, Russia and the UK. Armed forces of these countries are locked in fierce battles with the ISIS in many nations.

Musa had discussed with some others the exact location of the Mother House and was claimed to have told them that foreigners, particularly Russians, Britishers and Americans often visited the place. He wanted them killed as the governments of their countries had bombarded the ISIS in Syria and Libya, the charge sheet alleged.

The NIA had taken over investigation in the case from Howrah police on July 22.

During Musa' arrest, a .38 bore six-chamber revolver, three rounds of ammunition, a knife, a Samsung mobile phone and other incriminating articles were seized.

Subsequently, one Apple Macbook and a sword were seized from his residence at Tiruppur, Tamilnadu.

Tags: national investigation agency (nia), mohammad mosiuddin, mother house, isis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Note ban: RBI gives farmers 60 additional days to repay crop loans

(Representational Image)

Media has very important role to play in changing society’s thinking: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Govt plans heavy fine on possession of banned notes above value of Rs 10,000

Demonetised currency has to be deposited directly into the Reserve Bank after December 30. (Photo: File)

Note ban will end up making UP polls more costly: Survey

Representational Image.

BJP asks UNC to immediately withdraw economic blockade in Manipur

Police personnel walks infront of a charred bus burnt down by bandh supporters of United Naga Council, at Senapati, Manipur. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham