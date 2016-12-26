Nation, Current Affairs

Something is wrong with Air India staffers: Ashok Gajapathi Raju

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 3:58 am IST
Minister is of the view that the carrier has definitely done better but there is always scope for improvement.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju
New Delhi: Sending out a stern message to Air India staff, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said “something is lagging” when it comes to commitment shown by  them compared with rival airlines.

While acknowledging that Air India, which turned operationally profitable last fiscal, has “done better”, the minister emphasised on the need to ensure more cohesiveness at the national carrier.

The national carrier, staying afloat on a bailout package extended by the Central government, is making efforts to improve its financial position, including by way of cost optimisation measures, capacity addition and introduction of new flights.

Mr Raju, who has been generally supportive of Air India which has often drawn flak from various quarters, is of the view that the carrier has definitely done better but there is always scope for improvement.

“The cohesiveness still has to be built in (at Air India)... You have the advantage of different types of airlines, competition is there,” he said. “Commitment shown by some of their staff and the commitment shown by Air India staff, there is still something lagging,” he said.

Asked whether such a situation arises out of complacency in certain quarters that there is job security at Air India, the minister said jobs are assured only as long as the institution exists.

It is a good airline and has served the country well, he noted, but “see everywhere job is assured if that institution is there. If the institution goes, what happens to your job?”

According to news agency reports, Air India still has a debt burden of around Rs 44,000 crore even as it posted an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in the last financial year — for the first time in a decade.

