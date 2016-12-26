Nation, Current Affairs

National Herald case: Swamy to approach SC after Delhi HC dismisses plea

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 6:23 pm IST
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Swamy’s plea seeking certain documents from the Congress party in the National Herald case.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that he would file an appeal in the Supreme Court in connection with the National Herald case.

Swamy's assertion came after a Delhi Court dismissed his plea seeking documents from the Congress Party in connection with this case.

"I will appeal to the Supreme Court on Patiala House Court's order. The law is very clear that I am entitled to ask the court and summon the documents in possession of certain institutions," he said.

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Swamy’s plea seeking certain documents from the Congress party and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) in the National Herald case filed by him against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen rejected Swamy's application while giving him the last opportunity to submit the list of complainant witnesses in the case in which he has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriating funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore which AJL owed to the Congress.

Besides Gandhis, other accused-Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda-have denied the allegations levelled against them.

The court has now put up the matter on February 10 for pre-charge proceedings.

Tags: subramanian swamy, national herald case, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

