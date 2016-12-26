Nation, Current Affairs

Mangaluru: Going out of town? Inform cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 4:31 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 10:59 am IST
(Representational image)
Mangaluru: Everybody likes a family outing. But many are worried about the safety of valuables in their locked houses, especially if they are located away from the main road.

To solve this problem, Dakshina Kannada district police, along with Mangaluru City Police, have launched 'Gruha Suraksha', a new service for the people.
This programme works in a simple way and is handy for those familiar with mobile phones and WhatsApp. Any family, which is going out of station, has to send a message about the dates when they will be away from  home, attach the GPS location and photographs of the house and send it to the mobile number of District Control room through WhatsApp. 

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase, the brain behind this programme, told Deccan Chronicle, "This is an easy way for the people to intimate the police and they would keep a watch of the house. Once the message is received at the Control room, an acknowledgement would be sent to the mobile phone of that person. If the house comes in the City Police limits, the message would be transferred to the City Police."

"The Control room inspector will inform about such houses to the night duty officer of the jurisdictional  police station. The information would be only for that specific day to ensure that there is no leakage of information. Officials during night beat would visit the house and ensure safety," he said.

Tags: gruha suraksha, mangaluru city police
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru

