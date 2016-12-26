Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Khap Panchayat issues diktats against drinking, loud DJs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 26, 2016, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 2:23 pm IST
The Sangwan Khap Panchayat has also decreed that girls be encouraged to study and participate in sports.
A committee under the chairmanship of the Sarpanch will be instituted to check that the restrictions are followed. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
 A committee under the chairmanship of the Sarpanch will be instituted to check that the restrictions are followed. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

Chandigarh: The Sangwan Khap Panchayat in Dadri district of Uttar Pradesh has issued a new range of diktats, including prohibition on drinking in public places, celebratory firing at weddings and playing of loud music by DJs.

According to a report in Indian Express, the curbs will come into place from January 15.

40 villages will have to follow the Khap’s diktat, said the report. The decisions were taken in a panchayat of the Sangwan Khap held at Kheri Boora village in Dadri on Sunday.

“We cannot check what people do in their houses. But all sarpanches should ensure that there is no one drinking openly in the village and creating a ruckus. Some people drink and indulge in hooliganism in the village. This is a bad influence on youngsters. We do not want this to happen,” Jorwar Singh Sangwan, chief of the Sangwan Khap Panchayat, was quoted as saying.

A committee under the chairmanship of the Sarpanch will be instituted to check that the restrictions are followed.

The ban on celebratory firing comes in the wake of deaths at wedding functions. Six villages in Sonepat have also banned celebratory firing.

The Sangwan Khap Panchayat has also decreed that girls be encouraged to study and participate in sports. They have also called for a check on the practice of female foeticide. Also, it has been decided that trees will be planted on the occasion of the birth of a child or the death of an elderly person, said the report.

The khap will also extend support to the Jat community’s agitation to seek reservation, which begins afresh in January, as long as the protests are peaceful.

Tags: sangwan khap panchayat, dadri, celebratory firing, khap panchayat, drinking in public
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
Salman Khan, who's known to appreciate great work from the film industry, watched fellow superstar and good friend Aamir Khan's latest film 'Dangal,' along with his family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan watches good friend Aamir Khan's Dangal with family
Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Orgasms for women increase chances of pregnancy: study

Makes a strong case for importance of both partners experiencing orgasm (Photo: YouTube)
 

'You're a flop actress': Salman’s fans troll Twinkle Khanna for taking a dig at him

A still from Twinkle and Salman's film.
 

Video: Rs 40 lakh showered on Gujarat folk singers at musical event

Folk singers performing during an event in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Deepika Padukone a good friend? Not for Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Their faces speak volumes.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to spend Christmas holidays in Uttarakhand

The country has been swept off its feet with the romance between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

People’s porn viewing habits change according to festive season

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't allow Trupti Desai to break tradition, enter Sabarimala: Kerala govt

Certain customs and traditions, including restriction imposed on women between the age group of 10 and 50 from trekking the holy hills of Sabarimala and offering worship at the temple, have to be followed while visiting the shrine. (Photo: PTI)

Sabarimala stampede: 31 injured; no lapse by police, says Kerala minister

Sabarimala Ayyappan temple. (Photo: File)

J&K in 2016: Mehbooba Mufti, Burhan Wani, surgical strikes and year of turmoil

Protesters clash with police during a protest after Friday prayers in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi, accused in Rs 3,600 crore chopper scam, gets bail

Former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi (Photo: PTI/File)

Law Ministry faced flak over vacancies in courts in 2016

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham