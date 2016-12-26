Nation, Current Affairs

Congress’ debating skills poor: DV Sadananda Gowda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2016, 3:34 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 3:34 am IST
Mr Gowda also observed that Parliament was increasingly witnessing a slugfest between ruling party members and the opposition.
Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda (Photo: PTI/File)
 Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Taking an indirect swipe at the Congress party, Union minister of planning and statistics, D. V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday quipped that the  party’s debating skills over the years had deteriorated.

“When BJP stalwart, Atal Behari Vajpayee was a young parliamentarian, he wanted to give his opinion on foreign policy and then prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru allowed him to do so. But today, we cannot say the same about the grand old party,” he hit out on the occasion of the 92nd  birthday of Vajpayee at the BJP office here.

Mr Gowda also observed that Parliament was increasingly witnessing a  slugfest between ruling party members and the opposition. “I do not know what pleasure the opposition derives out of such tactics. Even the debating skills(of Congress leaders)  are of late coming under public scrutiny,” he said.

Hailing Mr Vajpayee, Mr Gowda said  the present BJP leaders need to learn a lot from the stalwart who had the debating skills to give a whole new perspective to a topic.

