A year on, India-Pakistan ties continue to plummet

New Delhi: With Sunday marking a year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-hyped and sudden but brief visit to Lahore last Christmas to wish Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, the current chill in Indo-Pak ties meant the birthday wishes this time were restricted to only a single tweet from Mr. Modi on Sunday, saying, "Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life."

The solitary tweet is perhaps a reflection of how much things can change in a year. Last December, Indo-Pak ties were marked by warmth and at a pinnacle. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had visited Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference.

Prime Minister Modi was visiting Afghanistan later that month and in a surprise announcement while in Afghanistan, it was revealed that he would be visiting Lahore for a brief visit during which he would personally greet Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of his birthday on December 25.

Mr. Modi had also attended the wedding of the grand-daughter of the Pakistan PM at Raiwind near Lahore during the visit. But things began to rapidly unravel as soon as the new year began since the Pakistan Army under its then chief Gen. Raheel Sharif began to feel uncomfortable over the bonhomie.

The Pathankot terror attack was orchestrated from Pakistan in January. Later in the year, the unrest in the Kashmir valley worsened ties further after which the Uri attack happened.