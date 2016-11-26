Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court to study validity of demonetisation by Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Nov 26, 2016, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 2:29 am IST
Kapil Sibal insisted that he wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the measure and not just confine his plea to the problems.
 Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday indicated that it will examine the constitutional validity of the demonetisaton of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from the night of November 8 and if necessary consider referring the batch of petitions for adjudication by a five-judge Constitution Bench.

Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, sitting with Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave this indication when senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners, insisted that he wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the measure and not just confine his plea to the problems faced by the people.

