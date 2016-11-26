Six-inch-long snake found in mid-day meal in Cuttack

At around 1.40 pm, English teacher Murali Sahu first spotted the six-inch-long snake in the food.

CUTTACK: Authorities of a school in Tulasipur area here in the city have alleged that a snake was found in the mid-day meal served to the students on Thursday.

A teacher of Raghunath Jew School, which houses both upper primary and high school, found some “foreign” object in the mid-day meal which he claimed to be a snake.

The headmistress of the school also echoed a similar view. However, Akshay Patra Foundation, the organisation which supplies cooked food to schools, denied the claims saying that it was a yard-long bean, not a snake.

Around 150 students were served mid-day meal at around 12.30 pm. At around 1.40 pm, English teacher Murali Sahu first spotted the six-inch-long snake in the food.

The matter was reported to the headmistress who informed the district education officer and block education officer. “I have directed an official to enquire into the matter and submit a report,” said DEO Niranjan Behera.