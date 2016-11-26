Rahul Gandhi dares Narendra Modi for debate in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “absence” in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked what was he scared of, while daring him to participate in the debate on demonetisation to clarify everything.

“The Prime Minister does not want to sit in Lok Sabha. We have been stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha. What are you scared of,” he asked.

“Let us see what emotions appear on his face when he comes to the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said as he dared the Prime Minister to take part in the debate. The main issue is that the Prime Minister does not come to the Lok Sabha for discussion, he said.