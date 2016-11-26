Pregnant woman dies as Bihar hospital refuses to take old Rs 500 Notes

Patna: Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about the death of a pregnant woman in a government hospital in Gaya after being allegedly refused dialysis for paying in old Rs. 500 notes, Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) on Friday directed the district magistrate and the hospital to submit a detailed report within a fortnight.

"The news if true reflects a shocking neglect on the part of functionaries at the government-run premier hospital at Gaya. Issue notices to the district magistrate, Gaya, and superintendent of ANMMCH to file a report to the Commission within a fortnight," BHRC member Neelmani said in his order.

BHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports that the woman, wife of a daily wage earner had "renal shutdown" and died on Wednesday evening at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, as its dialysis centre refused to accept old Rs. 500 notes, it said.

Neelmani said while scrapping high-value currency notes on November 8, the Centre had clearly said the defunct notes would continue to be accepted by government hospitals till November 24 but the patient, Manju Devi, died on November 23 evening.

The patient had gone to the government hospital for treatment but the hospital had outsourced the work of dialysis to a private company, he said and asked "Why would a patient suffer for the internal arrangement of a hospital?"

The commission posted the matter for hearing on December 20.