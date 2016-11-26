 LIVE !  :  India, who are leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will like to extend their dominance as they take on Alastair Cook-led England in the third Test at Mohali. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Jadeja drops Cook in slips
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Pregnant woman dies as Bihar hospital refuses to take old Rs 500 Notes

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 8:02 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 8:04 am IST
Bihar Human Rights Commission directed the district magistrate and hospital to submit a detailed report of the case.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Patna: Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about the death of a pregnant woman in a government hospital in Gaya after being allegedly refused dialysis for paying in old Rs. 500 notes, Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) on Friday directed the district magistrate and the hospital to submit a detailed report within a fortnight.

"The news if true reflects a shocking neglect on the part of functionaries at the government-run premier hospital at Gaya. Issue notices to the district magistrate, Gaya, and superintendent of ANMMCH to file a report to the Commission within a fortnight," BHRC member Neelmani said in his order.

BHRC took suo motu cognisance of media reports that the woman, wife of a daily wage earner had "renal shutdown" and died on Wednesday evening at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, as its dialysis centre refused to accept old Rs. 500 notes, it said.

Neelmani said while scrapping high-value currency notes on November 8, the Centre had clearly said the defunct notes would continue to be accepted by government hospitals till November 24 but the patient, Manju Devi, died on November 23 evening.

The patient had gone to the government hospital for treatment but the hospital had outsourced the work of dialysis to a private company, he said and asked "Why would a patient suffer for the internal arrangement of a hospital?"

The commission posted the matter for hearing on December 20.

Tags: old notes, pregnant woman, human rights, demonetisation
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink invited for screening at UN headquarters

A still from 'Pink'.
 

Leh engineer behind 3 Idiots' Phunsukh Wangdu to set up 'alternative' University

Leh engineer Sonam Wangchuk inspired the character Phunsukh Wangdu. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP man arrested for allegedly circulating objectionable photo of Modi

(Representational Image)

Scada to improve Vijayawada water supply

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Round-table meet on Amaravati finances held

APCRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar conducts Amaravati financing round-table meeting in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Vijayawada stinks due to blocked drains

Most of the open drains are filled with garbage and plastic waste. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: Additional LED bulbs at subsidy to SC/ST families

The power utilities have commenced distribution of additional two LED bulbs to the SC& ST BPL domestic consumers and around 24 lakhs LED bulbs will be distributed across the state under this special scheme for SC and ST families. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham