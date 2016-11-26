My Govt will not back bandh to condemn demonetisation, says Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government will not support the bandh called by Opposition parties to condemn demonetisation.

Addressing the media in Dharwad on Friday, he said that it is the decision of the Assembly Speaker not to hold the session on Monday. However, he was quick to add that trading in agriculture produce marketing committees (APMCs) has been severely affected due to demonetisation while the stringent norms of RBI for credit co-operative societies has proved detrimental to farmers.

Urging the Union finance minister and RBI governor to relax the norms for credit co-operative societies and allow them to accept old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, he said he is awaiting a reply from the Centre after he wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. He also said that the ban on old notes of higher denominations has affected day-to-day activities.

“The government has so far not supported any kind of bandh and henceforth, will not support any such call. Being a citizen of this country, I support the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation. But, it was a hurried decision taken by the Centre. The government should have taken precautionary measures to address the impact and later banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes” Mr Siddaramaiah said.

Explaining how the decision of the Central government has affected his personal life, the CM said he himself had to borrow Rs 500 from JD(S) leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti.

On revision of the pay scale of police personnel, the CM stated that already, 80% of policemen (from constable to sub-inspector) have been included in the revised pay scale recommended by the committee headed by ADGP Raghvendra Auradkar. In the next budget, the government will form the Pay Commission which will study the pay scale of all government employees.

Chairing the preparatory meeting of the state Olympic sports meet in Dharwad, he said 11 sub-committees have been formed and Rs 3 crore will be spent on the event. He also said that around 5,000 sportspersons will take part in 275 events to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad for the first time.