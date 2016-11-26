'India mourns loss of a great friend': Modi condoles Fidel Castro's death

New Delhi: Extend his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Cuba on the demise of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India had lost a great friend.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Government & people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace. We stand in support with the Cuban Government and people in this tragic hour," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century.

President Pranab Mukherjee also conveyed his heartfelt condolences on demise of Castro and said he was a dear friend to India.

Condoling the passing away of Castro, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi said that his resolute support for India's cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people.

Describing his death as a loss not limited to Cuba or a particular ideology, Gandhi said that Castro led the oppressed and the striving from the front and stood up to every attempt at stifling the voice of freedom.

"His contribution to the Non Aligned Movement and his unflinching support for India's cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people," the Congress quoted Gandhi as saying in a statement.

The revolutionary icon, one of the world's best-known and most controversial leaders, who survived countless US assassination attempts and premature obituaries, died late on Friday night after suffering a long battle with illness.

The announcement of Castro's death on Friday was long expected, given the former president's age and health problems, but when it came it was still a shock.