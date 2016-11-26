 LIVE !  :  Jonny Bairstow has continued his good run of form with another fifty in the third Test against India in Mohali. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: Bairstow stays put, England 6 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'India mourns loss of a great friend': Modi condoles Fidel Castro's death

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 2:19 pm IST
President Pranab Mukherjee conveyed his heartfelt condolences and said Castro was a dear friend to India.
A mural depicting Indira Gandhi and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare. (Photo: AP/File)
 A mural depicting Indira Gandhi and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Extend his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Cuba on the demise of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India had lost a great friend.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Government & people of Cuba on the sad demise of Fidel Castro. May his soul rest in peace. We stand in support with the Cuban Government and people in this tragic hour," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Modi tweeet

Prime Minister Modi further said that Castro was one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century.

President Pranab Mukherjee also conveyed his heartfelt condolences on demise of Castro and said he was a dear friend to India.

President tweet

Condoling the passing away of Castro, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi said that his resolute support for India's cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people.

Describing his death as a loss not limited to Cuba or a particular ideology, Gandhi said that Castro led the oppressed and the striving from the front and stood up to every attempt at stifling the voice of freedom.

"His contribution to the Non Aligned Movement and his unflinching support for India's cause on various fora will always remain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of the Indian people," the Congress quoted Gandhi as saying in a statement.

The revolutionary icon, one of the world's best-known and most controversial leaders, who survived countless US assassination attempts and premature obituaries, died late on Friday night after suffering a long battle with illness.

The announcement of Castro's death on Friday was long expected, given the former president's age and health problems, but when it came it was still a shock.

Tags: fidel castro, fidel castro death, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

In this 1960 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro in engaged in a conversation with Cuba's revolutionary hero Ernesto

History will absolve me: Cuba's Fidel Castro, in his own words

‘A revolution is not a bed of roses. A revolution is a struggle between the future and the past,’ Castro said in 1959.
26 Nov 2016 12:24 PM
In this April 14, 1966 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stands on a sugar cane plantation in Cuba. (Photo: AP)

‘End of an era’: Left parties pay glowing tributes to Fidel Castro

Left parties said Castro was a great friend of the Indian Communist movement and India.
26 Nov 2016 2:16 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
 

Video: MS Dhoni takes instructions as curious daughter Ziva watch on

MS Dhoni is spending a lot more time with his family, as India are playing a long five-match series against England. (Photo: Instagram)
 

How Twitterati are linking Fidel Castro’s death with Trump’s win

UP President elect Donald Trump and Fidel Castro. (Photo: AP)
 

Cash crunch: Surat couple gets married with Rs 500; serves tea, water to guests

The bride said they were initially tense but then the families decided to go ahead with the wedding. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘End of an era’: Left parties pay glowing tributes to Fidel Castro

In this April 14, 1966 file photo, Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stands on a sugar cane plantation in Cuba. (Photo: AP)

MP: 17 children injured as school bus overturns

The school bus overturned near Muderi village. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

‘Courts lying vacant without judges’: CJI slams Govt for sitting over appointments

Chief Justice of India T S Thakur with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the All India conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Militants attack security convoy in J&K’s Handwara, BSF jawan injured

Security jawans stand guard in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir: 3 charred to death in slum inferno, several injured

Many slum dwelling were gutted in the fire. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham