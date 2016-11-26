Didn’t give Opposition time to prepare, says Modi on demonetisation

Nation, Current Affairs

PM’s remark yet again saw a united Opposition demanding an apology from him and stalling proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.
New Delhi: With the Opposition stepping up attacks over the Centre’s controversial demonetisation scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at his political rivals on Friday, saying they would have lavished praise on him if he had given them time before announcing the move.

The PM’s remark yet again saw a united Opposition demanding an apology from him and stalling proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

The government, however, categorically rejected the demand. “Some people are criticising, saying the government did not make ample preparations. I think that is not the issue — that the government didn’t make ample preparations. I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance to them to make any preparations.

“If these people had got 72 hours to make their preparations, they would have lavished praise that there is no one like Modi,” he said at a book launch here.

The PM’s remarks came amid a standoff in Parliament on the issue, with the Opposition stepping up its attacks on the government.

Civic bodies benefitted hugely: Modi
Mr Modi said the country was fighting a big battle against corruption and black money and the ordinary citizen was the “soldier” in this fight. Noting India’s name figures prominently in global corruption surveys, which was not something to be proud of, he said some decisions had to be taken in the interests of the nation.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that civic bodies had benefited hugely by the demonetisation move. “I got details about municipal corporations in some cities. Earlier, they used to get Rs 3,000-3,500 crore in taxes, but after November 8 they have collected Rs 13,000 crores in tax. This money will be used for development like construction of roads and electricity supply,” the Prime Minister said. There has been a huge uproar ever since the government demonetised Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes on Novemeber 8.

