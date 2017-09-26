TN: 45-year-old female prof stabbed by guest lecturer on university campus

Madurai: A 45-year-old female professor was allegedly stabbed by a guest lecturer on the campus of Madurai Kamaraj University in Madurai on Tuesday, police said.

They said the guest lecturer was apparently upset over non-renewal of his service contract.

Jeniffa, a professor at the varsity's journalism department, suffered multiple stab injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in Madurai in serious condition.

Students who rushed to her rescue on hearing her screams overpowered the guest lecturer, Jothimurugan, and handed him over to police.

Jothimurugan, a former student of the university, was upset about Jeniffa's refusal to recommend for extension of his service as guest lecturer for this year, police said.

The professor was walking towards the university main office when Jothimurugan intercepted her and picked up an argument before stabbing her with a knife at around 10.30 am, they said.