Tamil Nadu government failed to control dengue, alleges DMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 2:46 am IST
DMK also took a dig at health minister C. Vijayabhaskar for his claims that all measures have been taken to control dengue.
CHENNAI: Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the Tamil Nadu Government of “ignoring” people's issues and doing nothing to reduce incidence of dengue cases in the state. 

“The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and their cabinet colleagues are interested only in remaining in power. They are just not bothered about the sufferings of the people, especially those affected by dengue. It is a shame that the state government is doing nothing to prevent spread of dengue,” he said. 

He also took a dig at health minister C. Vijayabhaskar for his claims that all measures have been taken to control dengue. Stalin alleged that the state government is not prepared to prevent rise of dengue cases that is leading to number of deaths.

Tags: m.k. stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




