Facing life threats from drug syndicate: Honeypreet to Delhi HC in bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insaan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda's Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Tuesday.

In her application to the court, Honeypreet has alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana.

According to ANI, in her bail application Honeypreet mentioned that she is a single woman with clean antecedents and is law abiding. She has also said that she is willing to join investigation.

Panchkula Police on Tuesday conducted raid at A-9 Greater Kailash, Delhi with arrest warrant for Honeypreet but she was not found in the house.

The property is in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Honeypreet has been on the run following the conviction of Dera chief by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 in two rape cases.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.

Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Haryana Police, had been earlier booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25.

