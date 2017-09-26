Nation, Current Affairs

Facing life threats from drug syndicate: Honeypreet to Delhi HC in bail plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Showing her willingness to join investigation, Honeypreet said she is a single woman with clean antecedents and is law abiding.
In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)
 In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insaan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda's Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Tuesday. 

In her application to the court, Honeypreet has alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana.

According to ANI, in her bail application Honeypreet mentioned that she is a single woman with clean antecedents and is law abiding. She has also said that she is willing to join investigation. 

Panchkula Police on Tuesday conducted raid at A-9 Greater Kailash, Delhi with arrest warrant for Honeypreet but she was not found in the house. 

The property is in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Honeypreet has been on the run following the conviction of Dera chief by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 in two rape cases. 

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.

Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Haryana Police, had been earlier booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25.

With agency inputs.

Tags: honeypreet, delhi high court, bail plea, dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Police says I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Heart scan: Soon unlock your PC, smartphone with your heart

To make things a little easier and less strenuous, a few researchers have managed to unlock the PC by doing nothing but simply stand in front of it.
 

Apple releases macOS High Sierra as a free update to all

With macOS High Sierra, Mac users gain powerful new core storage, video and graphics technologies. Apple claims that its new file system ensures efficient and reliable storage, and support for High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) that brings stunning 4K video at lower file sizes.
 

Google unveils smart jacket — The Levi's Commuter Trucker

You can perform common digital tasks—like starting or stopping music, getting directions or reading incoming text messages—by simply swiping or tapping the jacket sleeve.
 

Steve Smith laments Australia's 2017 record as Virat Kohli's India win ODI series

Steve Smith-led Australia’s five-wicket defeat in Indore against India saw them fall 3-0 behind in the five-match series, and was their 11th loss in their past 13 ODIs away from home. The other two matches were rain-affected no results. (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s what Australia’s Aaron Finch said as he hailed Virat Kohli’s Team India

Aaron Finch, who scored 124 in Indore after missing the defeats in Chennai and Kolkata with a calf problem, said Australia had failed to take their chances against India but conceded there was a clear difference between the sides. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

26-yr-old IIT graduate jumps off 23rd floor of Gurgaon apartment, dies

A 26-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 23rd floor of a residential apartment in the Golf Course road area in millennium city. (Representational Image)

Ancient statue of Goddess Kali unearthed from river bed in TN

An ancient statue of Goddess 'Badhra Kali' has been unearthed from a river bed at Iravimangalam village in the district. (Representational Image)

Killing of rationalists a blot on democracy: Ujjwal Nikam

Ujjwal Nikam

Karnataka: CBI biased in Tewari case, says MN Vijayakumar

Retired IAS officer M.N. Vijaykumar with his wife Jayalakshmi addressed a press meet at the Bengaluru Press Club on Monday (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Traffic curbs for Venkaiah Naidu’s visit

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham