ED’s action intended to intimidate, silence my voice, says Chidambaram

CHENNAI: Stung by Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of his son Karti and the firm allegedly linked to him, former Union finance minister, P.Chidambaram, on Monday alleged that the action was intended to “intimidate me and to silence my voice.”

In a statement, Chidambaram also termed the ED action as “a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures”. “I have read the Press Note released by the Enforcement Directorate. It cleverly skirts the issue of jurisdiction of the ED when the only charge sheet filed in the case has been quashed by the Special Judge,” Chidambaram said in the statement.

He also reiterated that the FIPB officials who were examined by the CBI have affirmed that the FIPB, consisting of Secretaries to the Government of India, correctly approved and recommended the case and placed the minutes before the finance minister for approval.

“Approval was granted in the normal course. Allegations in the Press Note are a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures. The Press Note is intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice. I will not be intimidated. As and when the attachment Order is served, suitable action will be taken in accordance with law,” he said. His statement came as ED attached assets worth `1.16 crore of Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him during Aircel-Maxis deal probe.