Infiltration bid by Pak's Border Action Team foiled in J&K's Kupwara

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 26, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
The security forces on Tuesday afternoon foiled an infiltration bid by 7-8 armed intruders in J&K.
Firing by security forces underway. (Representational Image)
 Firing by security forces underway. (Representational Image)

Kupwara: The security forces on Tuesday foiled an infiltration bid by seven to eight armed intruders in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Firing by security forces on the site was underway.

The infiltration attempt was conducted by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) at 1 pm.

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian posts in the Keran sector using light weapons, an army official reportedly said.

The intrusion by Pakistan’s BAT took place a day after India’s Army chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan of another surgical strike seeking to send a stern message to Pakistan.

"The strike was a message we wanted to communicate to them and they have understood what we mean...that things could follow up, if required," Rawat had said.

"Terrorists will keep coming because the (terror) camps are operational there (across the LoC). Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them (infiltrators) to dispatch them two-and-a-half feet below the ground," he added.

(With agency inputs)

