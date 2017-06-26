Nation, Current Affairs

Over 10 lakh farmers benefited from crop loan waiver, says Punjab CM

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 10:06 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 10:06 am IST
The government has taken many decisions for the welfare of farmers in the state, a Congress leader said.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Photo: File)

Jalandhar: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the Punjab government had waived crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of farmers and this had benefited more than 10 lakh tillers in the state.

"The decision will benefit marginal and big farmers. Moreover, the government has repealed Section 67A of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, which provides for auction and kurki of a farmer's land (auction of mortgaged land)," he said.

The waiver has benefited 10.25 lakh farmers and it has been decided to take over the outstanding crop loans from institutional sources of the families of farmers who committed suicide in the state, the chief minister said.

"The state government has increased the compensation for crop damage from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 12,000 per acre, and has arranged for hassle-free procurement of grains at Punjab's markets," he said.

Congress leader Satnam Singh Kainth said the government has taken many decisions for the welfare of farmers in the state.

"Some states have announced to waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh with the support of the Centre. But Punjab has decided to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh," he said. However, state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Shantidoot said the promises made the state government have not been able to rid the farmers of their debt.

"The Congress government should work towards complete waiver of loans," he said, adding the state should also work towards making the agriculture sector profitable.

Tags: farmer loans, loan waiver, bjp, amarinder singh, punjab farmer loans
Location: India, Punjab

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Siri icon tells a lot about rumoured iPhone 8 virtual home button

New Siri icon spotted by Apple Insider on iPhone 7 Plus display while testing iOS 11.
 

Love is nothing but need and marriage a waste of money: Salman Khan

Salman Khan
 

AB de Villiers to decide South Africa future in August

It has long been planned that AB de Villiers would miss the four-Test campaign to take a break from the strain of being one of the world's leading players in all three international formats, as well as a man in demand at lucrative Twenty20 franchise events around the world. (Photo: AFP)
 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

NASA released its list of exoplanets, but what do we know about these worlds

Seven new Earth-sized exoplanets that may be able to sustain life discovered orbiting a star 39 light years away. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gondola mishap: Man in Facebook status says 'feeling peaceful' before tragedy

Jayant Andraskar, who died in the Gulmarg Gondola crash, worked at a Delhi government department. (Facebook/Jayant Andraskar)

Include Emergency in the syllabus: M Venkaiah Naidu

Union ministers Prakash Javadekar (left), M. Venkaiah Naidu (centre) and Bandaru Dattatreya at a function, in Hyderabad on Sunday. — GANDHI

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Naushera sector again

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM seeks probe into death of priest in UK

Father Vazhachira was last seen near St John Church. (Photo: Twitter | @Religiolizer)

Pak forces violate ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri LoC

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham