GST implementation won’t trigger price rise, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: Allaying apprehensions that GST (Goods and Services Tax), to be rolled out from July 1, will cause negative growth and confusion, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST will not trigger a price rise. In fact, it will bring down the prices besides accruing more benefits to the country.

The GST rates, she said, were determined not by the Central government but by an autonomous GST Council represented by states, and fixed as per the revenue neutral rates. “That is, there would not be higher tax rates and the rates would only decrease,” Ms Nirmala said and ruled out any increase in the prices.

Speaking at a meeting on GST organised by the BJP state unit here on Sunday to allay the fears of various sections of society, the Minister said the tax revenues help execute development schemes. Ms Nirmala said the Centre was making all efforts to clear the doubts and address the concerns of all industries and traders on the issue.

Stating that similar interactive sessions would be held across the country to dispel doubts of the people, she assured that the implementation of GST would definitely not lead to price rise. There would be no tax for those selling without any brand name, she said. Answering a question from cinema stunt master Jaguar Thangam during an interactive session, she said, “The participation of the film industry is very important. If you let us know the disadvantages of GST, we will take them to the authorities concerned.” Earlier, traders maintained their accounts in books, and hence, they had to pay a bribe to officials, the Minister said and added that “everything has been computerised to ensure smooth implementation of GST and there is no need to bribe anyone.”

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “Don't blame GST just because you are upset with other taxes. It is different and transparent.”