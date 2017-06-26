Nation, Current Affairs

Darjeeling stir: Will fast till death if justice delayed, says GJM Yuva Morcha

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
GJM Yuva Morcha president said they will intensify protests as the government is ignoring their democratic agitation.
GJM Yuva Morcha President Prakash Gurung (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Darjeeling: As the indefinite shutdown entered its 14th day, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Yuva Morcha president Prakash Gurung stated on Monday that they would be going on a fast unto death if justice is not served to them.

"The government is ignoring our democratic agitation, thus to make our protest more intensifying and impactful we will fast unto to death," Gurung said.

Earlier, an indefinite bandh was called in the hills by the GJM on June 15.

With supplies running out and the vacations to start shortly, the boarding schools of Darjeeling are facing a harrowing time due to the shutdown.

The indefinite shutdown has also hit hard the famed tea industry with the premium quality 'second flush' tea leaves going waste causing heavy losses to the garden owners and putting at stake the livelihood of more than two lakh tea workers.

Darjeeling is home to 87 tea gardens and the ongoing shutdown has pushed them to the brink.

The tea garden owners feel that they will be losing 45 per cent of their yearly revenue.

Tags: darjeeling unrest, gjm protest, gorkha janmukti morcha, prakash gurung
Location: India, West Bengal, Dabgram

 




