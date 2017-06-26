Nation, Current Affairs

95 per cent cash sent to Telangana in Rs 2,000 notes: Etela Rajendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 2:43 am IST
He accused RBI of failing to supply adequate currency to Telangana state seven months after demonetisation.
Telangana Finance minister Etela Rajendar
 Telangana Finance minister Etela Rajendar

Hyderabad: Finance minister Etela Rajendar on Sunday accused the Reserve Bank of India of failing to supply adequate currency to Telangana state seven months after demonetisation, leading to severe currency shortage in all districts. 

He said the RBI had only supplied Rs 53,000 crore currrency to the state so far, of which 95 per cent comprised Rs 2,000 denomination notes. People were facing a shortage of lower denomination notes, he said.

Farmers were the worst affected as they could not purchase seeds and fertilisers even when all districts have been witnessing good rains.

“I have never seen farmers queuing up before banks and ATMs for cash. There is no cash in ATMs. When they are going to banks, they are being given just Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 6,000, all in denominations of Rs 2,000. The crop loan sanctioned ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh are lying in bank accounts of farmers. They cannot withdraw the cash due to the currency shortage," Mr Rajendar said.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Sunday to announce the launch of an employment schemes for Nayi Brahmins and Rajakas from July as part of encouraging caste-based professions to the revive rural economy, Mr Rajendar said: “In the recent SLBC meeting, I had sought Rs 1,700 cash by June 26 but it is yet to reach the banks. Another Rs 5,000 crore cash was sought by July first week.”

He termed the GST rates on several items as “impractical”, and said the TS government would demand reduction and exemption for some goods and services in the next round of the GST Council meeting on June 30. “Our repeated requests to exem-pt or reduce GST slabs on Mission Bhagi-ratha, irrigation projects, granite and beedi industries were not considered,” he said. 

Tags: etela rajendar, telangana state, gst
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Naushera sector again

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kerala CM seeks probe into death of priest in UK

Father Vazhachira was last seen near St John Church. (Photo: Twitter | @Religiolizer)

Pak forces violate ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri LoC

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)

1 more security personnel dies; toll rises to 3 in Sukma encounter

A jawan is being taken to a hospital after the maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Army reconsidering Sahayak system, may induct civilians in peace stations

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham