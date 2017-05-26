Nation, Current Affairs

Wreckage of missing IAF Sukhoi-30 jet found in forest area near China border

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 26, 2017, 11:58 am IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 went missing in Assam earlier this week with two pilots onboard.
 Representational image

New Delhi: The wreckage of Indian Air Force Sukhoi - 30, which went missing earlier this week with two pilots onboard, has been found in heavily forested area of Assam near the China border. According to reports, there is no sign of survivors.

“Wreckage has been found close to the last known position of aircraft. As of now weather is bad and the place has dense foliage,” said the IAF in an official statement.

The plane went missing on May 23 at 11:30 am, around 60 km north of the Tezpur IAF base from where it had taken off for a routine training mission.

At present, two squadrons comprising around 36 aircraft are deployed at Tezpur for guarding the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a Russian-made, twin-engine fighter meant for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface missions. The first of the Su-30 planes were inducted by the IAF in the late 1990s.

Since their induction, six crashes have taken place. An inquiry into the plane accidents has primarily indicated technical failure as their cause.

The last Sukhoi crash occurred on March 15 when a Su-30 MKI had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer, hours after a Chetak helicopter crash landed and toppled in Kaushambi near Allahabad.

