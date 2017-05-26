Nation, Current Affairs

Take the country to new heights, build a New India: Modi in Assam

ANI
Published May 26, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 8:54 pm IST
He was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally organized to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of NDA Government in the Centre in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally organized to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of NDA Government in the Centre in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted his countrymen to work towards making a New India.

"Let us all commit ourselves for the next five years to take the country to new heights. Let us build a New India," said Prime Minister Modi.

He was addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati.

The Prime Minister apprised the people of Assam about the various pro-people steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the last three years and pointed out his government's efforts to uplift the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"For the first time, we have taken a step to uplift the OBCs by granting Constitutional status to the OBC Commission," Prime Minister Modi added.

Talking about the Centre's resolve to take on the black money hoarders, the PM gave example of the Benami Property Act.

'The Benami Property Act came into force in 1988, but it was not notified for last 28 years. We notified it," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2015 was introduced in Lok Sabha on May 13, 2015. The Bill seeks to amend the Benami Transactions Act, 1988. The Act prohibits benami transactions and provides for confiscating benami properties.

The Prime Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the people of the country who gave him an opportunity to serve as a 'Pradhan Sevak'.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude towards the people of the country, that they let us form a government and gave me an opportunity to serve them as a 'pradhan sevak'," Prime Minister Modi said.

He praised citizens of the nation for making the 'Swachh Bharat' Abhiyaan a successful mass movement and for making Swachhta a mass movement.

He also appreciated the role of the media in furthering the message of cleanliness.

Prime Minister on Friday kickstarted M.O.D.I. (Making of Developed India) fest in Guwahati by inaugurating country's longest Bhupen Hazarika Setu (bridge), which connects Assam with Arunachal Pradesh.

M.O.D.I., a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign, will be highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi -led NDA's three year rule.

Tags: narendra modi, new india, m.o.d.i., aiims, assam
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
 

Here is what happens at a love and sex festival

People from different countries that come out there to experience sex and love in its most unique form.
 

Exclusive: So, this is the person Sara Ali Khan went out on a movie date with!

Sara Ali Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

70 percent women in Egypt can't orgasm due to female genital mutilation

3 million women are at risk of FGM each year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' is an influential platform for communication: Vice Prez

Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi govt will soon control unrest in Kashmir: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addressing a press confrence after completing 3 years of NDA government during the press preview in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Unscrupulous acts of ex-coal secy, others led to immense loss for India: court

Gupta and two serving senior officials -- K S Kropha and K C Samaria -- were awarded two-year jail term by the court in the case. (Photo: File)

BJP govt is the root cause of communal conflicts: Akhilesh on Saharanpur violence

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

Assam: Modi introduces food processing scheme 'Sampada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sharing a moment during the celebration of 3rd anniversary of NDA government at the Centre, and first anniversary in the state, in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham