Nation, Current Affairs

Situation in Saharanpur is under control, says UP government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Centre has rushed 400 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to Saharanpur following a request from the UP government.
UP Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra talks to the persons affected by the violence in Saharanpur, in Shabbirpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra talks to the persons affected by the violence in Saharanpur, in Shabbirpur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Union home ministry that the situation in Sahara-npur was now under control after the recent violence witnessed in the area in which two persons have been killed and nearly 30 injured so far.

This is in response to a report sought by the home ministry from the state government on the Saharanpur riots. Ministry officials said the state sent a preliminary factual rep-ort on Thursday, while it is expected to send a detailed one in the next few days.

On its part, the Centre has rushed 400 personnel of anti-riot Rapid Action Force to Saharanpur following a request from the UP government. The RAF, along with state police’s PAC battalions, has now been deployed in the affected areas. In addition, senior officials from the police and administration are also camping in Saharanpur.

While narrating the se-quence of events, the state government informed the home ministry that trouble started on May 5 between two different groups over a procession.

This led to some clashes in parts of Saharanpur district, resulting in the death of one person, while 17 others were injured. The district police lodged nine different FIRs in connection with the May 5 violence.

Even while additional police reinforcements were rushed to the affected areas, violence once again erupted on May 9 in which a mob torched some vehicles and injured as many as 12 policemen, though no casualties were reported.

The third round of clashes were triggered on May 23 between two groups which resulted in the death of one person. In its initial report, the UP government has said that so far it has arrested 24 persons and registered more than 30 FIRs for Saharanpur riots.

Sources said the home ministry has advised the state to ensure adequate preventive measures are in place so that no more clashes erupt and build greater trust among communities who have resorted to violence. The Centre has assured all possible help to the state government, saying, if required, additional paramilitary forces will be deployed in the affected areas.

Tags: saharanpur clashes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017?

The Galaxy Wide 2 has a code name of SM-J727S, which clearly points towards the fact that it could be the next J7, i.e. the J7 2017 edition.
 

Watch: Tubelight trailer is all about Salman and his happy-go-lucky personality

Still from the trailer
 

9-year-old caught searching porn was looking for 'what her dad does to her'

The father had been sexually assaulting both daughters for a year (Photo: AFP)
 

Three speculations that Salman starrer Tubelight trailer confirms about the film!

Still from the film
 

WannaCry doesn’t affect Android and iOS

Android and iOS are not affected by any kind of ransomware from the world of PCs.
 

Video: Filipino man branded an 'evil spirit' due to rare skin condition

His mother abandoned him when he was 12 (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Swaraj thanks Pak establishments for Indian woman's return

Uzma kisses her daughter Falak as she stands with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, left, and her brother during a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Centre sends 400 anti-riot policemen to UP's Saharanpur

The Centre sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur in UP on Thursday to help the state restore peace in the region. (Photo: DC/Representational)

Chandrababu Naidu hosts lunch for Amit Shah at his residence in AP

Chandrababu Naidu meets BJP President Amit Shah and other party leaders at Naidu's residence. (Photo: Twitter)

1984 anti-Sikh riot: Delhi govt waives power bills of victims' families

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: File)

‘Never thought Uzma would return from Pak so soon’: Family thanks govt

Indian woman Uzma, who arrived here from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border, going to Delhi from Amritsar airport. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham