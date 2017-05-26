Nation, Current Affairs

NDA govt turns 3: Modi to inaugurate India’s longest bridge in Assam today

PTI
Published May 26, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 10:20 am IST
The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On the third anniversary of his taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will be in Assam Friday to inaugurate a number of projects, including the country's longest bridge.

He will also address a public meeting in which he is expected to speak about the three years of his government.

"I will be in Assam tomorrow to take part in various programmes. I am eagerly awaiting this opportunity to interact with people of Assam," he tweeted on Thursday night.

Modi, who led the BJP to a massive victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, was sworn-in as the prime minister on May 26 that year.

He said he will also lay the foundation stone for two key projects - AIIMS and Agriculture Research Institute.

"Both projects will quicken the development of Assam & the Northeast," he said in another tweet.

Referring to the Dhola-Sadiya bridge which he will inaugurate, the prime minister said, "This is one of the most important infrastructure projects in our nation."

The 9.15-km-long bridge will reduce the travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from six hours to just one hour as the distance will shrink by 165 kms.

Modi also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonwal and his government for completing one year in office.

"Congrats to @BJP4Assam Government under @sarbanandsonwal for completing a year in office & undertaking remarkable development initiatives," he tweeted.

"I am also happy on the support towards @BJP4India across the Northeast. We are committed to serving the region & enhancing its progress," the prime minister added.

Tags: narendra modi, nda government, india’s longest bridge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Missing’ Nashik girls traced outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’

Six minor girls of a family who went "missing" rescued traced outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' (Photo: PTI)
 

A whole new Jupiter discovered!

(Representational image)
 

Human ancestors originated in Europe – not Africa?

El Graeco lived 7.2 million years ago in the dust-laden savannah of the Athens basin. This view is from El Graeco’s place of discovery, Pyrgos Vasilissis (painting by Chicago-based artist Veliza Simeonovski)
 

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017?

The Galaxy Wide 2 has a code name of SM-J727S, which clearly points towards the fact that it could be the next J7, i.e. the J7 2017 edition.
 

Watch: Tubelight trailer is all about Salman and his happy-go-lucky personality

Still from the trailer
 

9-year-old caught searching porn was looking for 'what her dad does to her'

The father had been sexually assaulting both daughters for a year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bokaro: Naxals attack railway station, vandalise train engine

After the intelligence was verified, Commandant 26 Bn CRPF and SP Bokaro along with unit Quick Action Team left for the site of the incident. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

‘Missing’ Nashik girls traced outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’

Six minor girls of a family who went

Kerala HC annuls marriage of Muslim woman forced into conversion

The court said Sainaba and her husband, who had given the woman away in marriage, had no authority to act as her guardian. (Representational Image)

EVM challenge: EC rejects AAP's demand to tamper with motherboard

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with Election Commissioner A K Joti demonstrating the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation. (Photo: PTI)

54 RS members seek removal of AP HC judge for hurling abuses at Dalit judge

Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham