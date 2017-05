There was no loss of life in the incident,the official said, adding the militants manage to escape from the spot. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Militants tonight opened fire at a patrol party of the security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Kashmir but no one was injured, police said.

The ultras fired at a patrol party of 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir at around 9 pm, a police official said.

There was no loss of life in the incident,the official said, adding the militants manage to escape from the spot.