Bomb blast rocks Assam to oppose Narendra Modi’s visit

Guwahati: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) rebels triggered a powerful bomb blast on an oil pipeline at Dikom Chariali in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

The outlawed Ulfa(I) also claimed responsibility for the blast, which they claimed to have triggered to oppose the PM’s Assam visit.

Security sources said the police recovered the body of a suspected Ulfa (I) rebel from the blast site. He is suspected to have been killed in the blast, which may have been triggered accidentally.

Saying the blast had led to oil pilferage, the security sources said the deceased Ulfa (I) man was identified as Bobby Dahotia alias Palash Asom, who hails from Kakopathar area of Tinsukia district.

In an email to media organisations, Arunoday Asom, Ulfa (I) publicity secretary, accepted responsibility for the oil pipeline blast. It is significant that the Union home ministry had alerted the Assam police about a possible attack by Ulfa (I) rebels.