Babri Masjid case: CBI summons LK Advani, says no exemption

Lucknow: The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is handling the Babri Masjid demolition case has asked senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union minister Uma Bharti to appear before it on May 30 without fail.

The court made it clear to the accused leaders that they would get no further exemptions, and must appear before it on that day.

All three leaders have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the December 6, 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

CBI special judge S.K. Yadav on Thursday showed his displeasure over the appearance of only one of the accused — Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan — before the court, while Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai Bansal, Baikunth Lal Sharma and Mahant Dharam Das Maharaj were not present. The court had fixed Thursday for framing charges against them.