Nation, Current Affairs

After skipping Sonia's meet, Nitish to attend lunch hosted by Modi tomorrow

ANI
Published May 26, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 6:44 pm IST
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will pay a two-day visit to India beginning today, and the lunch is being hosted in his honour.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to attend a lunch to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled to be to held on Saturday in the national capital, in the honour of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Interestingly, Nitish on Friday missed the lunch organised by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, which was attended by JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will pay a two-day visit to India beginning today.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Mauritius Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

This would be Jugnauth's first abroad visit after taking over as the Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth in January.

Shortly after landing, the Mauritius Prime Minister would visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Among his officials engagement, Jugnauth would call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari.

Besides this, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, which would also be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Jugnauth will also address a business event in New Delhi, jointly organised by Charmers and Commerce of Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM.

