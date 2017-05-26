4,148 died in road mishaps in Tamil Nadu during first 3 months of 2017

Chennai: With a view to reducing the number of road fatalities in the state where, as any as 4,148 persons were killed in 16,756 accidents in the first three months of this year, the state government on Thursday said that stringent action will be taken against violators of traffic rules. In the year 2016 alone a total of 17,218 persons died in 73,431 road accidents in the state.

“Police are asked to initiate suspension/ cancellation of driving licenses of motorists in the case if they were found using a mobile phone while driving, over speeding, red light jumping, carrying an overload in goods carriages, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and carrying people in a goods carriage,” a press release from the government said on Thursday.

As of now, the police are recommending suspension and cancellation of licenses if involved in drunken driving and fatal accidents.

The new direction from the government has now asked the police to suspend/ cancellation of license of motorists who were found over-speeding, signal jumping, carrying overload, using a mobile phone while driving and carrying people in a goods carrier. “The police department has been requested to forward all the cases of above violations to respective regional transport officers for initiating action to suspend/cancel driving licenses by following due process of law,” said the press note. The press release is issued as per guidelines of Supreme Court Committee on Road.