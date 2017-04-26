Nation, Current Affairs

Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati granted bail in rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 26, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Two of the former minister’s aides, Vikas Varma and Pintu Singh, were also granted bail.
Gayatri Prajapati
 Gayatri Prajapati

Lucknow: About 40 days after he was arrested, former UP minister and Samajwadi Party leader  Gayatri Prajapati was granted bail by the POCSO  court in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Two of the former minister’s aides, Vikas Varma and Pintu Singh, were also granted bail.

The court has directed the UP government to provide police protection to the victim and female members of her family.

Gayatri Prajapati has been charged with the gangrape of a woman and the molestation of her minor daughter in 2014.

The SC, on February 17, had ordered Prajapati’s arrest but he was arrested on March 14 after he lost the assembly polls.

Tags: gayatri prajapati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

