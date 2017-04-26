Nation, Current Affairs

Sukma attack: Rajnath unhappy with CRPF, seeks report of massacre

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Rajnath has conveyed to the CRPF to resolve some problems like weaponry, logistics and intelligence gathering mechanism.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Raipur: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday directed acting chief of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a top security officer to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated "targeted" operations against the Naxals, apparently unhappy over the functioning of the paramilitary force.

The Home Minister's directive came as he was apparently unhappy over the functioning of the CRPF which has faced reverses in the recent past.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry also sought a report on the Sukma attack from CRPF.

He has conveyed to the CRPF brass to resolve some "inherent" problems like weaponry, logistics and intelligence gathering mechanism to ensure lethality and better results by avoiding casualties in anti-Naxal operations, sources said.

The home minister asked acting director general of the CRPF, Sudeep Lakhtakia and senior security advisor in the home ministry, K Vijay Kumar to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated operations against the Naxals, they said.

The two officers will stay in Chhattisgarh till a robust anti-Naxal operation is carried out against those involved in the killing of 25 CRPF personnel yesterday, official sources said.

Lakhtakia and Kumar will ensure targeted action, based on pin-pointed intelligence, by the security forces against the Naxals, the sources said.

Kumar is a former chief of the CRPF and he is credited for elimination of forest brigand Veerappan in 2004 in Tamil Nadu.

"Senior officials visited the spot and took stock of the incident. They also spoke to CRPF jawans at their camp in Burkapal," Special Director General (anti-maoist operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

Awasthi was also among the officials who visited the attack spot.

Kumar and Lakhtakia were accompanied by Chhattisgarh's principal secretary (Home) BVR Subramaniam, director general of police A N Upadhyay and other MHA, para-military and state police officials during the visit.

Awasthi said while Kumar and Lakhtakia were staying back in Sukma for Tuesday, other senior officials returned to Raipur.

The home minister today said in Raipur that the government will review its strategy on battling the Naxalites.

As many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in an attack by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

On March 11, 12 paramilitary personnel were killed by the Naxals in the same district.

Tags: rajnath singh, crpf, sukma attack, sukma massacre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Jawans give gun salute to martyred CRPF personnel at Patna on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Sukma attack: Mysterious woman ‘tipped off’ Maoists

Appearance of a woman in a red sari near our camp made me uncomfortable, says medical staff in the Burkapal CRPF camp.
26 Apr 2017 2:27 AM
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh meet injured CRPF personnel, at Ramkrishna Care Hospital on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Cold-blooded murder in Sukma, may revise anti-Naxal strategy: HM

The attack, the worst in 7 years, took place yesterday when CRPF personnel were guarding road construction workers in Sukma.
25 Apr 2017 12:39 PM
25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

Sukma attack: Maoists used grenades, rocket launchers to kill CRPF men

Before carrying out the attack, the Maoists sent locals to establish the position of the CRPF patrol, a survivor said.
25 Apr 2017 10:34 AM
Injured CRPF being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday follwing a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar. The attack occurred at two places at a place called Burkapal. (Photo: PTI)

300-400 Maoists attacked CRPF party in Sukma, many killed in retaliation

25 jawans were killed in the ambush, and their bodies have been airlifted to Raipur, while 6 injured are in hospital.
25 Apr 2017 8:41 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan made his first appearance at an awards ceremony when he received an award for his film 'Dangal' at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ PTI)

Aamir, Vyjanthimala, Kapil Dev receive Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
Priyanka Chopra hosted a bash for her friends from the film industry on Monday after she recently returned to India from USA. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra hosts bash for B-Town friends after return from USA
Bollywood celebrities gave great pictures to the paparazzi who clicked them at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Ajay, Shraddha, Arjun, other celebrities redefine glamour
Anil Kapoor was the guest at the grand finale of the reality show 'Rising Star' that was held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor sets stage on fire at the grand finale of Rising Star
Kangana Ranaut and the team of the film 'Simran' held a wrap-up party late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kangana and team of Simran celebrate wrap of film with a party
Sushant Singh Rajput was among the surprise guests as the team of the film ‘Half Girlfriend’ partied together late Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant joins Arjun-Shraddha as Half Girlfriend team parties together
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reliance Jio’s “Happy New Year Offer” officially ends today

Jio Prime members will continue to get the benefits of the Happy New Year offer for a sum of Rs 303 per month.
 

World's last male rhino getting help from Tinder dating app

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with Tinder for a campaign called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World," focusing on the rhino named Sudan. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indians with US visas to receive visa on arrival in UAE

The circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports. (File Photo)
 

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on last day of his comeback film Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt with his 'Bhoomi' team on the last day of the shoot on set.
 

Salman is the personification of innocence in latest stills from Tubelight

Salman Khan
 

Hotel sticks ‘No Sex’ notice in room for the most bizarre reason

The photo of the notice was posted by the guest on Reddit to say thank you to the hotel and that is when it went viral. (Photo: Reddit)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AIADMK camps' fight over? OPS says 'good ambience' evolving for reunion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

New video of 30 armed militants in Kashmir does rounds on social media

(Photo: videograb)

Websites of 2 IITs, AMU, DU hacked; 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans posted

The official websites of four premier educational institutions were hacked on Tuesday and pro-Pakistani slogans were displayed on them. (Photo: Screenshots)

Bengaluru author accuses Chetan Bhagat of plagiarism for 'One Indian Girl'

Author Chetan Bhagat. (File photo)

Coal scam case: CBI files FIR against former CBI director Ranjit Sinha

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham